Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $655,000 Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $13,301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.