Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 879 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

