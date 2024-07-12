Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Woodward Stock Up 0.2 %

WWD opened at $177.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

