Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $20.69

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $21.21. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 123,397 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,863.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 974,371 shares of company stock worth $18,407,531. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

