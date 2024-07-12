Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (IGET) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust stock opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.53) on Friday. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 294 ($3.77).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco Global Equity Income Trust news, insider Tim Woodhead acquired 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,121.48 ($25,773.64).

