BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $488,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,279 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rollins were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

