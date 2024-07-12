Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 1.0938 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DVDN opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio of publicly traded equities issued by residential and commercial mortgage REITs or business development companies. The funds objective is to provide quarterly dividends and long-term capital appreciation.

