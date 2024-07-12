Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 1.0938 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Shares of NYSEARCA DVDN opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $30.74.
