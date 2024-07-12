Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,908,100 shares, an increase of 236,648.9% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41,135.1 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
