Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 24,750.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Schibsted ASA Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS SBSNY opened at $31.85 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

Schibsted ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $5.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Schibsted ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

