Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.49. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $914.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

