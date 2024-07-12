KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 2,086.7% in June

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a growth of 2,086.7% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. KALA BIO has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($1.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $72,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KALA BIO news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $45,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,641.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,836.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,255 shares of company stock worth $182,564. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

