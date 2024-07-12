WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 8,933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
WRIT Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of WRIT opened at $0.00 on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About WRIT Media Group
