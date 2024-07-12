Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 5,131.8% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.4 days.

Traton Stock Performance

TRATF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. Traton has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Get Traton alerts:

About Traton

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.