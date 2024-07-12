Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 5,131.8% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.4 days.
Traton Stock Performance
TRATF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. Traton has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $38.24.
About Traton
