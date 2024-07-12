Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Marston’s Stock Performance
Marston’s stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
Marston’s Company Profile
