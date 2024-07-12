Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

FMET opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $32.07.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

