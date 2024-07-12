Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 10,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Olympus Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:OLYMY opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Olympus has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

