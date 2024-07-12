iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in June

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG opened at $70.72 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.