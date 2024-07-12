Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HFEL opened at GBX 245.18 ($3.14) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 197 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.23.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

