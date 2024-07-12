Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of HFEL opened at GBX 245.18 ($3.14) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 197 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.23.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
