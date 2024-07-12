Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9801 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSY opened at $28.00 on Friday. Jumbo has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Jumbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.