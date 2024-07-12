Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9801 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Jumbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSY opened at $28.00 on Friday. Jumbo has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.
Jumbo Company Profile
