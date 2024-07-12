Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 12th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

WBA stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

