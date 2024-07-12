CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on August 30th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CF Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

