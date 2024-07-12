KeyCorp (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

