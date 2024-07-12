Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $28.57.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

