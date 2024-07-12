Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.54 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.60.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
