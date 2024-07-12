CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

