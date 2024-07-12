Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 30th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

GLQ stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 440,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,250.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Articles

