Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

