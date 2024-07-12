Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on August 28th

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

