Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on August 28th

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.
Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
