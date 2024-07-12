Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

