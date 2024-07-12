Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.74.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $100,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after acquiring an additional 628,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

