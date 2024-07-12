Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Declines By 46.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of TRON opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.41% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

