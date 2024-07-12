Orezone Gold Co. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

ORE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,601.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

