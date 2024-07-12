APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in APA were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

APA Stock Up 3.5 %

APA stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About APA



APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

