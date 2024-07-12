Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $1.67 Million in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,708,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,600,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY opened at $280.42 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

