Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000.
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
FLUT stock opened at $203.47 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.