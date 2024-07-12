Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000.

FLUT stock opened at $203.47 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

