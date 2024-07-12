Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

KRUS stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $122.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

