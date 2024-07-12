Brokers Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

