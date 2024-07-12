Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $22.59 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

