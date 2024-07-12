Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Posts Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$38.79 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

TSE:FTG opened at C$6.22 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Firan Technology Group

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 13,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00. Also, Director Mike Andrade purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,290.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $138,380. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Firan Technology Group

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.