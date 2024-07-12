Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

