Kelly Rodriques Sells 65,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,364,082.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $67,202.48.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $38,277.52.

FRGE opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRGE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

