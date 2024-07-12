Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,697 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,985,000 after buying an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 334,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,651,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

DBRG stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

