Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 14,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ventas by 53.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 247,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Trading Up 1.7 %

VTR opened at $52.99 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

