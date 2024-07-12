Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 654 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $3,968,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE AOS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

