Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 381 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.