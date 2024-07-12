Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $28,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.71.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.57.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
