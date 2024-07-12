Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.30 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

