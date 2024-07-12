Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 127.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

