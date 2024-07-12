Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 22,923 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,210,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,855,000 after acquiring an additional 509,707 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 93,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $207.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.54. The company has a market capitalization of $595.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

