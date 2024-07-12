Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

